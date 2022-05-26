LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says three women have died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he says the man who did it killed his wife and two daughters.

Lexington Police Department says around 4 p.m. officers responded to a report of disorder with a gun on Caywood Drive off Alexandria Drive in West Lexington.

Once arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were a 65-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, and a 38-year-old female, all pronounced dead on the scene.

"From what I understand, the person that has been taken into custody lives here at this house and he's taken the life of his wife and two daughters," said Ginn. "He is the husband of one of the white females."

LEX 18

Ginn described what took place on Caywood Drive as a "pretty disturbing scene."

"Any time you find three females in one house and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," Ginn said.

Police say one person has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with LEX 18 for updates.