Crews rescue four college students trapped on rock at Red River Gorge

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rescue crews safely picked up four people who were trapped on the Courthouse Rock in Red River Gorge Monday morning.

According to Powell County Search and Rescue, four students from Asbury University were camping overnight when they decided to climb the rock with no ropes. Officials said the students underestimated the weather conditions, realizing in the morning it was unsafe to climb down.

Crews were dispatched to Tunnel Ridge Road just after 9:30 a.m. to coordinate their rescue but noted the conditions made it too dangerous to climb up the rock. They requested a helicopter from Kentucky State Police.

At around 2 p.m., the KSP helicopter was able to successfully rescue the students. All were evaluated and are expected to be OK.