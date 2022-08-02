Court of Appeals grants Kentucky abortion ban, attorney general says

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared that Kentucky's abortion ban has been reinstated.

"Today the Court of Appeals granted our motion to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth," Cameron Tweeted.

"I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth."

The case will be heading to the Kentucky Supreme Court.