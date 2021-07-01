Watch
Charles Booker sets sights on Rand Paul's U.S. Senate seat in 2022

Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Charles Booker advocates for the passage of Kentucky HB-12 on the floor of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath, who seemed to be gliding toward a primary victory in Kentucky, has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the Democratic contest to determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Booker recently released his first TV ad that says a “real Democrat” is needed to take the fight to McConnell, the top-ranking congressional Republican who is seeking a seventh term. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:11:11-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker has launched another campaign for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

The Black former state lawmaker is reprising his “hood to the holler” theme in hopes of building an urban-rural coalition powerful enough to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul next year.

Booker rose to prominence by touting racial and economic justice themes.

Booker narrowly lost last year’s Democratic primary to an establishment-backed rival, who was trounced by Mitch McConnell in the general election. Booker starts this campaign with more name recognition and a stronger fundraising network, but he's a decided underdog against Paul, who's seeking a third term.

