'Cautious but curious': UK releases guidelines for using AI in class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group at UK spent the summer creating guidelines for how faculty should address certain artificial intelligence (AI) programs in the classroom.

The guidelines come in response to the rise in popularity of "generative" AI programs, like Chat GPT, which can be used to produce content, including text and images.

The university launched UK ADVANCE (Advancing Data Utilization for Value in Academia for National and Campus-wide Excellence) earlier this summer to create recommendations for faculty about how to address the opportunities and challenges that come with the software.

"We are sort of cautious, but curious about how this might actually enhance our ability to do lots of things," said Trey Conatser, director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at UK.

Conatser is one of nearly 30 members of the ADVANCE committee.

The Fall 2023 guidelines encourage instructors to make their policies surrounding AI "adaptable," and explain that its impact on individual courses may be different.

The guidelines also address major concerns that have been raised about the use of AI in academics, including plagiarism and a lack of data privacy. They also address the use of AI "detectors" and some of the problems with their current technology.

"One of the first things that people were talking about was, 'Well, this is something that can just write an essay,'" Conatser said.

He added that while academic dishonesty remains a concern, AI is likely to be used in many careers in the future.

"It's going to be part of the workforce, the different professions, and we want students to be informed users," he said.

Chat GPT originally launched in November 2022, making this the first full school year the technology will be available.

Conatser explained that as AI technology changes, UK ADVANCE will continue to adapt its goals and guidelines as well.