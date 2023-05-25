Watch Now
Carroll County to receive $500k from EPA for environmental cleanup, including defunct furniture factory

CARROLLTON, Ky. — Carroll County will receive around $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess and clean up sites in the county — with two specific sites listed as a priority.

One of those priority sites is the Carrollton Furniture Factory, a five-acre property within Carrollton, Ky.'s historic district.

The other is a 58-acre site along Highway 227 that's been plagued with illegal dumping.

In all, the EPA is awarding over $7.9 million in grand funding to assess and clean up industrial and commercial properties "that are known or suspected to contain contaminants," according to a press release from Governor Andy Beshear's office.

Most other communities receiving funding are also receiving roughly $500,000 chunks of the grant money, with the exception of two: The EPA is awarding $999,821 to Somerset, Ky. to remediate the former Palm Beach factory originally built in 1946; Maysville, Ky. in Mason County will receive $1,999,900 for the remediation of the Hayswood Hospital building, which has sat vacant since the hospital closed in 1983.

According to the press release, Frontier Housing, a non-profit organization aimed at building affordable housing, plans to renovate the former hospital into residential spaces.

In all, 10 total communities received the EPA grants.

The Kentucky EPA and Louisville-Metro Jefferson County government were each awarded $1 million in supplemental loan funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the press release said.

