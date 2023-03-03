Bill banning gender-affirming care for Kentuckians under 18 passes in House, 75-22

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 470, which would ban gender-affirming care in Kentucky for anyone under the age of 18, passed out of committee Thursday on a 14-7 vote. The bill then went on to pass in the House on a 75-22 vote. It will now head to the Senate.

It now heads over to the Senate.

LGBTQ advocates showed up to the Kentucky State Capitol with signs reading "human rights = trans rights” and “protect our youth.”

Opponents of the bill are calling it "the worst anti-LGBTQ bill in the nation."

They worry this bill will have deadly consequences, if passed.

Opponents of HB 470 worry it will have deadly consequences if it becomes law. The concern is more trans kids will take their lives.

Changes to the bill have been floating around but the committee jumped straight into comment without going over the changes.

Doctors tell lawmakers that “gender affirming care” is healthcare.



Parents of trans kids say they fear for their kids if this bill becomes law.



Advocates say this effort will not erase trans people.

The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Decker, says the bill seeks to protect Kentucky kids (under the age of 18) from "irreplaceable damage."

Rep. Decker says the bill focuses on hormone and surgical treatments for minors.