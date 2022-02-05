AMBER Alert canceled, missing Bardstown 1-year-old found safe in Illinois

(LEX 18) — UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The children were unharmed and found safe in Illinois.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old out of Bardstown.

Adrian Gray is described as a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He's 2' 2" and weighs 20 pounds. Officials don't know what he was last seen wearing.

The alert says that 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend at around 5:00 p.m. Friday on Robin Drive in Bardstown. Gray then allegedly fled the victim's residence with four children, including Adrian. It's unclear if the other children involved are in any danger.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 6' 2" and 170 pounds with a tattoo on his neck.

The alert says Gray is driving the victim’s 2014 red Jeep Patriot with the Kentucky license plate 390-TBA. The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. A neighbor witnessed the suspect load the four children in the Jeep and flee the scene. The vehicle could be heading to St. Louis, Missouri, or Louisville, Kentucky.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call (270) 766-5078.