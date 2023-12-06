Amber Alert canceled for missing 10-year-old out of Lawrenceburg

Update

Kentucky State Police reports that Zoi was located and is safe.

Original Story

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old out of Lawrenceburg.

According to the Amber Alert website, 10-year-old Zoi Price was taken by her biological father, Bradley Price, who is white, approximately 61 years old, 5'9, 200 pounds, and bald.

Price left with the child in a silver 2000 Honda Odyssey with Kentucky license plate 111TJL.

Zoi is white, has brown shoulder-length hair, and is approximately 4'11" and 90 pounds.

The father left in an unknown direction of travel.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

