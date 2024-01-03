All clear at Kentucky state Capitol after bomb threat emailed to Secretary of State's office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bomb threat was emailed to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office Wednesday morning, but Capitol employees say that an all clear has been given to go back into the Capitol.

The office tells LEX 18 it was a threat to the State Capitol but sent to multiple Secretary of State offices throughout the country.

Bomb threats were also reported in Mississippi, Missouri, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

Based on reports, Georgia's threat has been ruled as a hoax.

According to officials, police did check the building for explosives.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed with LEX 18 that everyone is safe.