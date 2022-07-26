Watch Now
$75M aims to help boost Kentucky tourism industry

Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 26, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said Monday in a statement. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was allocated by the General Assembly earlier this year.

It will be distributed in four ways. Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

“Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits," Beshear said.

