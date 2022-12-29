19-year-old TikTok star and Kentucky native climbs to 2.8 million followers for viral videos

(LEX 18) — Kentucky native Parker Pannell knows how to rack up views and attract followers on TikTok.

The 19-year-old first joined the platform in 2018 and now has 2.8 million followers and more than 82 million likes on his videos.

"Making a viral video is the best feeling in the world," Parker said.

One of his viral videos has nearly 72 million views and counting, so it's safe to say he's pretty good at it.

His parents, Whitney and Rick, have been there as a support system as he pursues his dreams, but they're also joining in on the fun.

"We kind of appear very goofy," Whitney said. "It's kind of like whatever. If it's for the views we'll do it!"

Here is the full interview with his parents:

Tiktok parents interview

They're so proud of what he's been able to accomplish on TikTok and other social media platforms. The fame he's garnered has led to acting gigs like this role on the Nickelodeon show, Warped!

"A kid can dream and it's really cool that's something that can come true," Parker said.

Parker makes enough money off social media that it's his full-time job. Details on how that works are in the full interview below:

Tiktok kid interview

There are two ways he gets paid: In-app monetization and brand deals.

For anyone who wants to take that path, he says go for it.

"The truth is, it's seriously possible," he said. "If you put a lot of hard work into it and you know what people are looking for on the internet then you can be the next big star."