WATCH: Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 State of the State

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is giving his annual State of the State address to legislators on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Holcomb has three goals:

Securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future

Transforming the delivery of public health across the state

Making unprecedented investments in the classroom from pre-k through college and adult learning.

Holcomb says there was a record $22 billion in committed capital investment in 2022.

He is requesting the state’s largest-ever investment in K-12 tuition support at an increase of more than $1.1 billion. That money would increase tuition support and prohibit textbook and curriculum fees.

"Indiana’s college campuses need to be the epicenters of brain gain and not brain drain," Holcomb said.

In southern Indiana, the state has acquired the Monon South abandoned rail corridor through Floyd, Clark, Washington, Orange and Lawrence counties. At 62.3 miles, it will be the longest contiguous multi-use trail in the state. It will start in New Albany. The state says since 2019, nearly $150 million has been invested in trails.

Gov. Holcomb is also requesting a significant increase in the state’s public-health appropriation, which was recommended by the Governor’s Public Health Commission.

Gov. Holcomb also called for major investments to increase school safety grants by 30%, raise starting pay for Indiana State Police to $70,000 per year, and provide funds for firefighter training and protective equipment.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released the following statement:

“Governor Holcomb has made it clear that this is Indiana’s time.

“Because of nearly two decades of conservative policy and practice, we can make historic investments in law enforcement and public safety, secure Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transform the delivery of public health across the state, and continue to make unprecedented investments in our classrooms.

“This is what Indiana needs, and Hoosiers deserve.”

The Indiana Democratic Party shared the following statement from Chairman Mike Schmuhl.

“After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see Governor Holcomb admit the truth about the reality of Indiana: Republicans have let Hoosiers down. Our state faces a poor quality-of-life assessment, a worsening brain drain crisis, an inadequate education system, and dismal maternal mortality rates and pollution ratings - and it all falls on Republicans’ shoulders.

Indiana Democrats are ready to deliver on the everyday issues that Hoosiers care about most: universal pre-K, a quality education for every student with teachers being paid more, ending the state’s brain drain, women making their own health care decisions, and ending culture wars for good.

After nearly twenty years of Republican administrations, it’s past time to hold them accountable so we can all live in a better, stronger Indiana. Hoosiers should never have to settle for being at the back of the pack.”