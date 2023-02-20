Versailles Fire Rescue: 1 dead in house fire

A person was found dead after a fire in Ripley County Friday.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on County Road 300 near Versailles on February 17.

One individual was reported deceased at the scene, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.

The victim of the fire has not been identified and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation. Responding agencies included the Versailles Fire Rescue, along with Osgood Fire, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office