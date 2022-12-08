'TikTok represents a clear and present danger': Indiana sues platform claiming child safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has filed two separate lawsuits against the Chinese social media company TikTok this week, according to Attorney General Todd Rokita

The first lawsuit alleges that TikTok is misleading and presented itself as an application that is safe and appropriate for children ages 13-17. It also alleges to only contain “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity and drug references, while the lawsuit suggests that the app contains extreme examples of this material.

“The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users,” Rokita said. “With this pair of lawsuits, we hope to force TikTok to stop its false, deceptive and misleading practices, which violate Indiana law.”

The second lawsuit suggests that TikTok contains highly sensitive and personal information about Indiana consumers and has deceived these consumers to believe their information is protected by the Chinese government and Communist Party.

“In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets,” Rokita said. “At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users. We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.”

Rokita is seeking emergency injunctive relief and civil penalties up to "$5,000 per violation" against the company.

TikTok released the following statement in response to the lawsuits: