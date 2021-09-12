Watch
NewsStateState-Indiana

Actions

Procession set for slain Marine's return to Indiana hometown

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 11:03:01-04

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his Indiana hometown.

Sunday's procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport.

Sanchez’s body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, after which the procession will head to Logansport.

It will briefly stop under a large garrison flag in the city’s downtown area. Sanchez’s funeral and burial are set for Tuesday in Logansport.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.