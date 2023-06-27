National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes touched down Sunday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service determined that four tornadoes touched down in four Indiana counties on Sunday.

The tornado-warned storms on June 25 left a trail of damage across Bargersville, Greenwood and Whiteland for the second time in the last few months.

The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes touched down in Johnson, Monroe, Martin and Daviess counties.

READ | Johnson County couple's hundred year old trees lost during storms

The tornado in Johnson County was captured on video by dozens living in or near the Stones Crossing area and shows the funnel ripping through the neighborhood leaving a large cloud of debris in its wake.

NWS confirmed this as an EF-2 tornado with winds at 115 mph.

Eric Ford tornado video

WRTV crews visted the Stones Crossing area and multiple other neighborhoods in Johnson County on Monday and spoke to families impacted by those tornado-warned storms.

A second tornado confirmed by the NWS was an EF-1 that touched down in southwest Monroe County.

READ | Atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel closed indefinitely due to hail damage

You can read the preliminary information from the NWS on that tornado below.

The third tornado confirmed by the NWS touched down just south of Shoals in Martin County and left a man dead and sent his wife to the hospital.

NWS confirmed this tornado was an EF-2 with winds at 120 mph.

A fourth tornado touched down in Daviess County and traveled into Martin County.

The details on this tornado are below.