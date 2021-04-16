Twelve hours after Indianapolis shooting, identities of gunman, victims unknown

Neither the gunman who opened fire at an Indianapolis FedEx facility nor any of his eight victims had been positively identified by Friday morning, when city officials publicly addressed the attack for the first time.

Here’s what police, the Marion County deputy coroner and Mayor Joe Hogsett said they did know: The gunman arrived at the FedEx Ground building around 11 p.m. Thursday and began shooting without any kind of conversation or confrontation as a prelude. He killed four people outside the facility and four inside; four more were later hospitalized with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

He ended his own life with one more gunshot before police pulled up.

“This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” said Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

McCartt demurred questions about the gunman’s identity and potential connection to the facility, adding that police did not have enough information to determine a motive. FBI special agent in charge Paul Keenan, who leads the bureau's Indianapolis field office, said investigators were searching a suspect's home and collecting evidence before making any assumptions.

"While we mourn the devastating loss of (the victims') lives, we are dedicated to honoring their memory through a meticulous investigation," he said.

Indianapolis officers and federal agents will spend the rest of the morning investigating the scene, drawing diagrams and collecting evidence. Marion County deputy coroner Alfie McGinty said her staff members will not be allowed on the grounds to conduct their own investigation, which will include identification of the victims, until they finish.

The incident is the 45th mass shooting — “mass shooting” meaning an incident in which at least four people are killed or injured by gunfire — in the United States since March 16, according to CNN.