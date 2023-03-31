Lawmakers want answers from Indiana BMV on sale of personal information

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are taking action in direct response to a WRTV Investigation that found the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling customer's personal information including their name, address, the type of car they drive and their license plate number.

“I thought your investigation was incredible,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis. “I received a lot of phone calls and inquiries about it.”

Porter introduced an amendment this week that would require the BMV to disclose how it uses the revenue generated from selling personal data to third parties.

“It's accountability,” said Porter. “In our state we always talk about transparency and where our dollars are going. It just made good common Hoosier sense to see where those dollars are going in the state of Indiana.”

Under Porter’s amendment to Senate Bill 290, a bill focused on veterans’ ability to decide whether their information can be disclosed when purchasing their license plate, the BMV would have to provide an annual report to the state budget committee on the topic.

“The bill dealt with veterans who can opt out if they didn’t want their information sold, so I think everyone should have that opportunity not to have their information sold to a third party,” said Porter.

The amendment passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee and now moves on to the full House for further consideration.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request, obtained a massive spreadsheet and totaled it up. We found the Indiana BMV has collected $237 million over the last 10 years (2012-2022) from selling driver information.

"That's a lot of money,” said Porter. “It is a cash cow for the state.”

WRTV Investigates asked what the state is doing with the $237 million brought in from driver data sales.

“The revenue generated from sales to qualified entities goes to various accounts within the BMV, most significantly the Tech Fund,” a BMV spokesperson said. “The funds support maintenance and ongoing upgrades to infrastructure, databases, and security.”

The BMV repeatedly declined our requests for an on-camera interview.

Here's who can buy your personal information:



WRTV Investigates found most drivers have no idea their information is being sold.

“I wasn’t aware,” said Catherine Cox. “They should have to get approval from me.”

Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, agrees drivers should have the ability to opt in or opt out.

"We as a state are taking in that information,” said Pol. “We are requiring you provide that information to us. It is absolutely our duty to ensure that is safe. I'm always going to put the safety of our data and privacy of our citizens ahead of revenue and profit."

Pol filed legislation last year aimed at the BMV selling your personal information, but it did not get a hearing.

He plans to re-file legislation in the next session.

WRTV Investigates has asked to speak with Governor Eric Holcomb as well on this topic.

"It would best to contact the BMV regarding your story,” said Erin Murphy, press secretary for Holcomb, in an email to WRTV.