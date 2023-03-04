ISP trooper dies after being hit by suspect on I-69 in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper is dead after they were hit by a driver Friday evening in DeKalb County.

ISP Sgt. Brian Walker says Master Trooper James R. Bailey was assisting other officers with traffic backups due to weather-related crashes on I-69 near Auburn.

Walker says while Bailey was assisting with traffic, he learned about a vehicle pursuit coming in his direction. Walker says the pursuit started in the backup area.

Bailey got out of his vehicle and deployed stop sticks to try to slow down the pursuit.

Bailey was struck by the suspect and critically injured at the scene. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bailey has a wife and two children. He was a 15.5 year veteran assigned to patrol duties at the Fort Wayne post, specifically in DeKalb County.

The suspect, a Marion man, has been arrested and is in jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing the death of a law enforcement officer.

Sgt. Walker says more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

"This is a tough time for all of us to deal with," Walker said. "Officer Bailey is a professional. He was very involved in the department. He was one of our primary instructors for emergency vehicle operation and also the first aid/CPR/AED. He took great pride in that ... he knew a lot of people. He was involved in our troopers' lives and took great pride in his work."

WRTV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

The ISP Peru post is investigating and the information will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor, since the pursuit and crash happened there.

"Our prayers are with Master Trooper James R. Bailey’s family, fellow troopers, and all of Indiana State Police as we learn of his death in the line of service. His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten. Janet and I send the family our condolences for the loved ones of Master Trooper Bailey." Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.