Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateState-Indiana

Actions

ISP: Pursuit suspect in custody after driving wrong way on U.S. 50, ends after police execute PIT maneuver

ISP Indiana State Police generic
WCPO
ISP Indiana State Police generic
Posted

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — An early morning pursuit in Dearborn County ended after police executed a PIT maneuver Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to police, a trooper with the Indiana State Police Versailles Post attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia on U.S. 50 in Aurora when the vehicle fled westbound toward Dillsboro.

The trooper pursued the suspect on U.S. 50 when the suspect made a U-turn and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50.

Due to the suspect's actions placing the public at risk, the trooper executed a PIT — Precision Mobilization Technique — maneuver near West County Line Road, according to police.

As a result of the maneuver, the suspect's vehicle rolled, injuring the suspect, police said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

The investigation will be turned over to the Dearborn-Ohio County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of formal charges.

Listening to your concerns and helping find solutions.