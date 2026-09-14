ISP: Pursuit suspect in custody after driving wrong way on U.S. 50, ends after police execute PIT maneuver

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — An early morning pursuit in Dearborn County ended after police executed a PIT maneuver Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to police, a trooper with the Indiana State Police Versailles Post attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia on U.S. 50 in Aurora when the vehicle fled westbound toward Dillsboro.

The trooper pursued the suspect on U.S. 50 when the suspect made a U-turn and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50.

Due to the suspect's actions placing the public at risk, the trooper executed a PIT — Precision Mobilization Technique — maneuver near West County Line Road, according to police.

As a result of the maneuver, the suspect's vehicle rolled, injuring the suspect, police said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

The investigation will be turned over to the Dearborn-Ohio County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of formal charges.