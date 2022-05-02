Indiana's 2022 primary: What to know ahead of Tuesday's election

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will return to the polls Tuesday to vote in primary elections for all nine U.S. Representatives, one U.S. Senator and hundreds of local officials.

Where do I vote?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be permitted to vote. Many counties allow people to vote at any polling location instead of one specific site. To find your voter status and polling location, click here.

What must I bring with me?

All voters will need to bring a government-issued photo ID that displays a name connected to a voter registration record. The ID must still be current or have expired after the 2020 general election. In most cases, the Indiana Secretary of State said an Indiana driver's license, photo ID card, military ID or U.S. passport will work.

Who is on the ballot?

U.S. Senate:



Democrat Thomas M. McDermott Jr.

Republican Todd Young

U.S. House - District 6:

Democrats



George Thomas Holland

Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth

Republicans



James Dean Alspach

Greg Pence

U.S. House - District 9:

Democrats



Isak Asare

D. Liam Dorris

Matt Fyfe

Republicans



Stu Barnes-Israel

J. Michael Davisson

Dan Heiwig

Erin Houchin

D. Eric Schansberg

Mike Sodrel

Bill J. Thomas

Brian Tibbs

County council members, circuit court clerks, state house and state Senate candidates are also on the ballot. Visit Indiana's Voter Portal and click Who's on the Ballot to see what your exact ballot will look like Tuesday.

READ MORE

Ohio's 2022 primary election: Who is running and what to know

Indiana AG Todd Rokita files lawsuit against Black Lives Matter global chapter

Lauren Hill Memorial Park opens to honor inspirational Mount St. Joseph basketball player