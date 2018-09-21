Indiana trooper fired, accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State trooper has been fired for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Sgt. Matthew Simmons was fired Sept. 4 for unbecoming conduct and for conveying false information to a supervisor.

Simmons allegedly gave false information about his conduct and interactions with a 14-year-old girl who's a child molestation victim.

A State Police disciplinary panel found Simmons discussed details of the molestation case with the girl and continued meeting with her in late 2016 after being told to distance himself from that case.

Police say Simmons also falsely claimed he accidentally reset his cellphone while mowing the lawn.

The cybercrimes investigator was an 11-year department veteran who worked out of southeastern Indiana's Versailles district.

Bartholomew County prosecutors reviewed the allegations and declined to file criminal charges.