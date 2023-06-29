Indiana State Police trooper died after being struck during pursuit on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper has died following a crash in Marion County on Wednesday evening.

According to ISP, the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Interstate 70.

Police say troopers with ISP located a stolen car in Indianapolis. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

ISP says the pursuit continued to Ronald Reagan Parkway, where a trooper, identified as 5-year ISP veteran Aaron Smith, was deploying stop sticks to end the pursuit.

Smith was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then crashed as well.

The occupants inside of the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. ISP later announced he had died.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb offered the following statement about Trooper Smith's passing.

“Janet and I offer our deepest condolences to the wife, family and close friends of Trooper Aaron Smith.

Trooper Smith lived and died a hero. His everlasting inspiration is a painful reminder of what the best among us sacrifice everyday when they leave the house. I encourage every Hoosier so inclined to right now stop and shower Trooper Smith’s bride with prayer and be there for his fellow law enforcement members so shaken by this heartbreaking loss.”

On multiple occasions, our WRTV team has met Smith and his wife in the Johnson County community as they worked to provide for their neighbors, even when not working.

Always giving back. Trooper Aaron Smith and his wife showed up on Travis Road in Johnson County ready to help tornado victims. This was Monday. Last night he was killed in a police pursuit in Hendricks County. A devastating loss for our community. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/AqzaTYQxWO — Lauren Casey (@Lauren_Casey) June 29, 2023