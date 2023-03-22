Indiana House committee passes SB 480, aimed to ban gender transition treatment for minors

INDIANAPOLIS — The House Public Health Committee passed a bill that would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor and bans other gender affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

On Republican in the committee voted against the bill. All other votes were along party lines.

The bill passed the Senate 36-12 before coming to the committee.

Senate Bill 480 was passed 8-5 and will head to the full House now. If passed there, the bill will head to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.

