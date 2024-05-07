Indiana election: Mike Braun wins Republican nomination for governor, Trump wins presidential primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun has won the Republican nomination for Indiana governor.

Braun defeated five other candidates — Suzanne Crouch, Brad Chambers, Eric Doden and Curtis Hill — to nab the nomination and will meet Democratic nominee Jennifer McCormick in the general election this November.

The Jasper, Indiana, native had been serving as the state's junior senator since 2019. Before that, he represented the 63rd district in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Indiana's governor seat is open following the completion of Gov. Eric Holcomb's second term.

Decision Desk HQ has also called Indiana's Republican presidential primary for former president Donald Trump. Biden was uncontested on the ballot in Indiana.