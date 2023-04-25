Indiana bill that would require teachers to notify parents of trans students heads to governor's desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — House Bill 1608, that targets conversation on LGBTQ topics in school is now headed to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.

The bill passed the House 63-28 on Monday.

HB 1608 will prohibit teachers from instruction on sexuality and gender for K-3 students in schools.

The bill also requires teachers to notify parents if a child comes out as transgender.

The bill originally stated that teachers would not be required to call children by a preferred pronoun or gender if it went against their religious beliefs, regardless of a parent's request.

The senate amended the legislation in early April, eliminating the protection of teachers who choose not to refer to a student by their preferred name or pronoun.

PREVIOUS | Bill requiring teachers to notify parents if a child comes out as trans amended (wrtv.com)

The bill will still require teachers to notify parents of a request to go by a different name or pronoun and will still prohibit the instruction of sexuality and gender.

This amended legislation passed both the House and Senate and will now be reviewed by Gov. Holcomb.

READ MORE

International Transgender Day of Visibility: City leaders highlight challenges trans people face

Florence restaurant caught in controversy over Budweiser boycott connected to trans partnership

Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP 'anti-trans' bill

