Here are all the personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected this year

Indiana is full of creative people who are willing to express themselves in all kinds of ways, including personalized license plates. Unfortunately for some, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has a long list of plate requests it denied in 2022.

Through a records request, our partners at WRTV obtained the 722 rejected plate ideas, many of which are pretty great.

Imagine pulling up to a red light and the car in front of you has "BIG*FART," "FATA55," "P00TER," "POOP," "SLOW*MF," or "PERV" on its plate.

It is unknown if the person who requested “MRS. TURD” is also “UR*MOM*1” or is related to the person who wanted to display “BIG PIMP” on their vehicle.

The pandemic isn’t over, but you won’t catch a sighting of “C0V1D” on a license plate.

A committee of approximately 40 BMV employees reviews requests drivers submit. According to the BMV, personalized Indiana license plates can only contain a combination of numbers and letters. Special characters are not allowed. The BMV can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it "carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency," "would be misleading," or "that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance."

People whose plates are denied receive a letter from the BMV informing them of the fate of their submission. They can try again for another message, request an appeal hearing or register a standard plate.

Hopefully, those who had their ideas rejected aren’t “HOST1LE,” a "KILL3R" or a "KD*NAPR."

You can view all requests below. Many of these are not very kid friendly so viewer discretion is advised.