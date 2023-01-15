'Happy Little Trees' virtual 5k to benefit Indiana State Parks

Inspired by “Happy Painter” Bob Ross' love of the outdoors, Indiana State Parks and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) are partnering with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to stage the virtual Run for the Trees/Happy Little Virtual 5K between Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The virtual event was started in 2020 by the Michigan DNR, which is inviting other states to participate this year.

In Indiana, proceeds will be used to fund projects at Indiana State Parks related to forest health, tree planting, invasive species removal, and other stewardship-related projects through the INRF.

Participants are encouraged to do the run outdoors, if possible, between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 28). They will receive a keepsake 'Happy Little T-shirt', a commemorative race bib number, and a finisher’s medal, similar to what participants in an in-person event traditionally receive. The registration fee includes shipping and handling.

To learn more and sign up by the deadline of March 1, see runsignup.com/happytrees .