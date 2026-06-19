Governor Mike Braun declares disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 counties, including Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Switzerland and Ripley.

The declaration is for those impacted by severe weather events from June 6 through the severe storms that hit the Tri-State on June 18.

According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the agency has opened applications to the State Disaster Relief Fund for residents whose homes were damaged as a result of flooding, severe weather, tornadic activity or a derecho.

To apply, residents must live in one of the following counties:

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clay

Clinton

Dearborn

Decatur

Delaware

Elkhart

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison Hendricks

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Jay

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Kosciusko

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery Morgan

Newton

Ohio

Owen

Parke

Porter

Putnam

Randolph

Ripley

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Steuben

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

Wabash

Warren

White

The State Disaster Relief Fund is intended to help with immediate needs, the press release says. Eligible residents can apply for up to $25,000 in funding. You can apply here.

The fund only applies to individuals who are either uninsured or under-insured; funding from the state can't be used to replace insurance coverage, the press release says. The fund also only addresses costs for repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the applicant's primary residence — not a secondary home or vacation property. The funds also cannot be used to help pay insurance deductibles.

Teams from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are working on damage assessments in multiple counties throughout Indiana.

The press release says additional homeowners or jurisdictions could qualify later for financial assistance based on the data collected from those damage assessments.