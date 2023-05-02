Gov. Holcomb signs 68 bills into law

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed 68 bills on Monday, bringing this legislation sessions total to 161 bills signed into law.

Among the bills signed by Holcomb were several that our partners at WRTV have followed closely, including:

Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1also referred to as the Behavioral Health Matters bill establishes a statewide crisis response system to support Hoosiers going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis. This would include a help line.

Senate Bill 35

Senate Bill 35 is a financial literacy bill. It requires students who are expected to graduate in 2028 to successfully complete a personal financial responsibility course in order to graduate.

House Bill 1177

House Bill 1177 offers teachers optional firearm safety training funded by the state.

HB 1177 also requires schools to distribute firearm safety materials to parents regarding how to safely store firearms in order to keep them out of children's hands.

House Bill 1354

House Bill 1354 only allows dogs and miniature horses to be service animals.

The bill also makes certain requirements when permitting or not permitting a person with a disability to bring a service animal in public spaces.

Senate Bill 290

Senate Bill 290 requires the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) to disclose how they’re spending money generated from selling your personal information.

View the full list of laws Governor Holcomb has signed in 2023, here.