Gen Con returns to Indianapolis next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest tabletop gaming convention in the country returns to Indianapolis this weekend.

From Thursday, August 3, until Sunday, August 6, more than 60,000 people will visit Indianapolis for Gen Con 2023. The event will take place in the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gamers and pop culture fans can participate in thousands of events, including board games, card games, entertainment, and a wide variety of activities.

“We’re thrilled to return to Indianapolis for Gen Con 2023, which has been our home for the last 20 years,” said Gen Con President David Hoppe. “With each passing year, the bond between the city and our convention grows stronger and we’re looking forward to another great four days this August.”

