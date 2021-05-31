Watch
Federal courthouse mask, distancing policies updated

Posted at 10:28 AM, May 31, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed beginning June 7 to enter public areas of the four courthouses of the federal Southern District of Indiana without wearing a face covering or observing social distancing.

Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued a general order last week outlining the new policy. It says members of the public who are not fully vaccinated still must wear face coverings and practice social distancing throughout the courthouses.

An exception may be made for someone providing documentation that they are unable, for medical reasons, to wear a face covering.

