Face masks still being required at Indiana casinos

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: A croupier works at a blackjack table at The Hippodrome Casino near Leicester Square on July 13, 2012 in London, England. The new casino has five floors and 90,000 square feet of slot machines, blackjack and roulette tables. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 01, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table. Gamblers must wear masks at table games and employees are required to have masks on at all times.

The gaming commission said casinos will review whether to continue the mask requirement past June 1.

The state guidelines direct casinos to obtain permission from local health officials before holding any events involving large crowds and continue extra spacing between slot machine players.

