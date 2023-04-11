'Evacuate or shelter in place' Crews battle large industrial fire in Richmond

RICHMOND — Wayne Co. Emergency Management is ordering anyone within half of a mile from a large industrial fire in Richmond to evacuate.

Firefighters are battling the flames at a warehouse at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.

The Director of Wayne County Emergency Management, Matthew Cain says report of smoke in the area came in around 2:40 pm.

According to the Richmond Fire Department's Battalion Chief, "all hands are on deck."

Residents just outside the half mile radius are being asked to shelter in place as precaution because officials are not clear on what chemicals are in the air.

In addition to sheltering in place, people are asked to shut off power, heat and AC.

According to Cain, the large plant manufactures a myriad of plastic products.

Over 2000 residents in Wayne County are being ordered to evacuate after a fire engulfed a local recycling plant said EMA.

911 housing units are in the evacuation zone, impacting 2011 residents according to a representative from the Wayne County Emergency Management Office.

Bethesda Ministries, located at 2200 Peacock Rd, opened their doors as a temporary shelter for those displaced in the evacuation zone.

People living in Richmond have shared videos and images showing the smoke and reporting that it can be seen from 'miles away'

The National Weather Service shared the image below showing the smoke being visible on their radar and satellite images.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tells WRTV the fire started in a trailer and spread quickly to the site.

He says there are no reports of injuries.

The city is offering bus rides to transport residents. If you are in need of a ride call 765-983-7583 or 765-973-9399.

Schools in the area, including Richmond Community Schools and Indiana University East have canceled classes and activities for the rest of the day.

IUE alert: Campus moving to limited operations at 4:45pm due to nearby fire. Classes will be virtual. On-campus events cancelled. Normal operations resume 4/12. — IU East (@iueast) April 11, 2023

Debris was found up to 10 miles from the location of the fire.

The photo below was taken in a yard in New Paris, Ohio by viewer Ashley Smith.

Ashley Smith Debris from the fire has fell roughly 10 miles way in New Paris, Ohio.

UPDATE:

The Richmond Fire Marshall updated WRTV on the scene and said the fire spread from a semi-trailer to piles of plastic around the trailer. He said crews only had one access into where the fire was and all other access point were blocked.

According to the Indiana State fire Marshal Steve Jones "the smoke is definitely toxic." He said the areas needing to evacuate may change based on the direction the wind carries the smoke.

He also said the fire is expected to burn for a few days.

Fire Marshal Jones is asking that people do NOT touch debris due to the unknown toxicity of chemicals in the fire.

Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown says the warehouse, formerly the Hoffco facility is owned in part by the city and in part by a private citizen.

"He has been warned several times. We have an unsafe citation that was issued to him. We don't know exactly when that was but we were aware of the situation and we were dealing with the situation," Brown said.

EMA is heading to the scene and says they will have updates tomorrow.