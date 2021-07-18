Watch
DNR: Sick, dying songbirds seen in three-quarters of Indiana

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 18, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State wildlife officials say sick and dying songbirds stricken with an unexplained illness have now been found in three-quarters of Indiana’s counties.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says ailing songbirds have been discovered in 69 of Indiana’s 92 counties, up from 53 counties two weeks ago. The Indianapolis Star reports the sick songbirds were initially found in May in southern Indiana’s Monroe County.

The DNR continues to investigate the issue and the possible causes behind the sick birds. The birds show symptoms of neurological illness, such as eye swelling and crusty discharge around the eyes.

Some have also been lethargic and weak, stumbled or had tremors.

