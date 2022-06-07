Children's Museum of Indianapolis apologizes for Juneteenth salad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis issued an apology after photos of a Juneteenth watermelon salad were posted on social media causing some backlash.

"As a museum, we apologize and acknowledge the negative impact that stereotypes have on communities of color. The salad has been removed from the menu," the museum shared in an online statement. "As we work to create a culture of empowerment and inclusivity, we know there will be stumbles along the way ... we resolve to do better, and continue bringing all voices forward in our work."

According to the museum, its food service provider uses the menu to commemorate and raise awareness of holidays like Juneteenth.

"The team that made this selection included their staff members who based this choice of food on their own family traditions," The museum said in a statement.

The museum said it is making changes around how future food selections are made by the food service provider.

The Juneteenth Jamboree is scheduled for June 18 with live performances and showcases.

