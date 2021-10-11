Amber Alert issued for 7 month old in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old in Indiana.

The Merillville Police Department says Xeniyah Sanders is believed to have been abducted by 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, and said the child is "in extreme danger."

Sanders was last seen Monday at 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville, Indiana.

Sanders is described as a black female, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon", a diaper, and no shoes.

Nutull is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans. He is driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you have seen either of these two, please contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or dial 911.