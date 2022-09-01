Watch Now
NewsStateState-Indiana

Actions

Amber Alert declared for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl

Delilah Jennings was last seen on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:24 am in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Copy of Copy of alan turcios.png
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 13:15:03-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert was declared Thursday in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

Delilah Jennings was last seen at 9:24 a.m. Thursday and is believed to be with her mother, 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who police say is a suspect in Delilah's disappearance.

Burdine may be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana License plate of 233BXA.

Delilah is described as about 3 feet and 6 inches tall and 80 pounds She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.

Burdine is described as about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

Amber Alert

Amber Alerts are generally activated for kids who have been abducted or who are in danger and only if police have detailed information about a suspect. Those Amber Alerts trigger a massive response, including text messages, a message on the INDOT highway boards, social media and an announcement on television and other media channels.

In order for an Amber Alert to be activated, the following criteria MUST be met:

  • There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred
  • The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death
  • There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child
  • The victim of the abduction is a child aged 17 years of younger
  • The child's name and other critical elements, including Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system

Silver Alert

Silver Alerts were previously only issued for "vulnerable adults" who were believed to be in danger, but a 2018 law expanded the Silver Alert program to include "missing endangered children" which means any child who is believed to be incapable of returning home without assistance because of mental illness, intellectual disability or another physical or mental disability.

Silver Alerts get a news release, social media and media attention.

The change in law also resulted in an overall shift in the Silver Alert criteria:

  • Person must be a missing endangered adult, missing endangered child, high risk missing person or have a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority (physician, physician's assistant, or nurse practitioner)
  • There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help
  • Law enforcement must make the request
  • The person will be added to the Indiana Data and Communications System/National Crime Information Center

Indiana State Police offer the following recommendations regarding any missing person:

  • Contact local law enforcement immediately
  • Consider using social media to spread the word
  • Routinely keep updated images of your children and immediate family members
  • Routinely keep in contact with those who may be suffering from a mental or physical impairment
  • Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678

Anyone with information about Amiah's disappearance should contact IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160, 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.