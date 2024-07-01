Watch Now
After nearly 40 years, happy hour returns to Indiana this week

Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 01, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who have been missing happy hour in Indiana can enjoy them once again beginning Monday, July 1.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1086, legalizing happy hour in Indiana in March.

It's been nearly 40 years since the state allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at reduced prices for portions of the day. Happy hour was first banned as a way to prevent drunk driving.

Prior to the new law being passed, bars and restaurants in the Hoosier state were only allowed to have specials on alcohol for an entire day.

Under the new law, happy hours may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours per week.

The law also says discounts may not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

