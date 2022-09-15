Abortion in Indiana: Law restricting access now in effect throughout the state

INDIANA — The first legislation passed by a state restricting abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade goes into effect Thursday in Indiana.

The law was passed during a special session in July and bans nearly all abortions.

The exceptions to the law include rape, incest and life and physical health of the mother. The law also prohibits abortions outside of a hospital or outpatient center owned by a hospital.

Performing an illegal abortion is a felony and would result in the loss of the doctor's medical license.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other organizations have filed lawsuits challenging the law. One lawsuit argues the law violates religious freedom.

"It's based on religious freedom restoration act allegations that certain religions, namely Jewish communities and Muslim communities, are adversely affected by the bill's requirement that fertilization begins at conception and other claims," said Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor, Dr. Jody Madeira.

A hearing for this lawsuit is scheduled for October 15.

The other lawsuit argues that the law violates the right to privacy and equal protections provided by the Indiana state Constitution. A hearing is scheduled for this lawsuit Monday, September 19.

"If the court finds that these claims that the ACLU brings have merit, then they still could issue an injunction which takes the law and temporarily suspends it," Madeira said.

