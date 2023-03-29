16-month-old Lafayette boy fatally shot by 5-year-old sibling

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 16-month-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old sibling at an Indiana apartment, police said.

Isiah Johnson was killed around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette, police said.

According to investigators, the boy's five-year-old sibling was able to gain access to the gun in the apartment.

A call of a child not breathing did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene, investigators said.

According to police there was one adult inside the apartment when the shooting happened. No arrests have been made.

