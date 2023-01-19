Nalah Jackson facing federal kidnapping charges in Ohio twins case

COLUMBUS, OHIO — An Ohio woman now faces two federal kidnapping charges in connection to the disappearance of infant twins last month.

The 5-month-old boys were taken on Dec. 19 from Columbus, allegedly by Nalah Jackson.

The child's mother had stopped at a Donatos Pizza around 9:45 p.m. She left the car running with her twins inside and went in to get a pizza.

Police say Jackson was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in but left a few moments later. She then got in the mother's car and drove off with the twins still in the vehicle.

One twin was located the next morning at Dayton International Airport, while the other was found safely in Indianapolis on Dec. 22 inside the stolen car. Authorities say he was wearing the same clothes he wore when he was taken.

PREVIOUS: ‘Mother’s intuition’: How 2 Indiana moms capture suspect, rescue missing Ohio baby Kason Thomas

Last week, Jackson pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge in Marion County, Indiana.

“Jackson is currently in custody in Indiana and will be transported to the Southern District of Ohio to face her federal charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Those federal charges will supersede her current state charge of kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Protection of our youth is vital and ensuring the safe return of the children in this case was paramount. Now, as we move into the accountability phase of this incident, I can assure you that my office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in Ohio and Indiana to fully investigate the matter.”

Jackson has an appearance in Ohio federal court scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.