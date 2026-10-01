Springdale police: Road rage incident on I-275 leads to overnight shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio. — The Springdale Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, they say, that happened as a result of a road rage incident on I-275.

According to police, they responded around 3:27 a.m. on Thursday to westbound I-275 near Princeton Pike for reports of a person who had been shot.

When arriving on the scene, police say they located the victim outside of their vehicle on the side of the interstate.

According to police, the victim had not been struck by gunfire but had sustained injuries from glass fragments after a bullet struck and shattered a window of the vehicle.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the driver of another vehicle were involved in a road rage incident while traveling along I-75 and I-275, in which the victim began recording the other vehicle after observing "erratic driving."

According to police, as they approached the Princeton Pike exit, the victim attempted to pass the other vehicle to exit the interstate when the other vehicle pulled alongside the victim and fired a shot into their vehicle.

As a result, police say the victim believed he had been struck by a bullet and stopped his vehicle.

The victim, according to police, provided the license plate number on the suspect's vehicle, which officers later used to locate the vehicle and the suspected driver.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and no additional information regarding potential charges is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Springdale police at 513-346-5760.