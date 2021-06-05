LEXINGTON, Ky. — A total of six people, including four children, were killed in a head-on crash on I-75 Saturday afternoon after police said a driver entered the northbound lanes going the wrong way.

Police were called at around 12:23 p.m. about a dark-colored car heading the wrong way on I-75 just south of Lexington, Ky., WCPO's sister station, WLEX reported. The vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamaica Caudill, of Madison County, hit a white car carrying five people head-on, killing everyone in both vehicles.

Caudill, along with 9-year-old Carmen Greene, the passenger in the white car, were pronounced dead at the scene. After being taken to UK Medical Center, 2-year-old Jack Greene, 5-year-old Brayden Boxwell, 11-year-old Santanna Greene and 30-year-old Catherine Greene all died from their injuries.

Boxwell and the Greenes were from Owenton, Ky., in Owen County.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the diocese of Lexington and a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Frances, was a witness to the crash and has offered to pay for the funeral services of the Greene family.

May Jesus welcome the little children and victims into His loving arms in Eternal Life!😥❤️🙏 #missionaryofmercy pic.twitter.com/wTo25RanXF — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) June 6, 2021

"I would have to say this is probably one of the most horrific scenes I have seen," said Sichko.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Boxwell and the Greene family's headstones and other funeral-related expenses.

The crash closed the interstate for hours Saturday and remains under investigation, police said.