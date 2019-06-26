MAYSVILLE, Ky. -- Women's Crisis Center officials hope a kennel for pets will help survivors of domestic violence who want to leave abusive situations but don't want to leave their pets behind.

About 65 percent of domestic violence survivors don’t leave their abusers because they’re afraid of what will happen to their pets, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

RedRover, a California-based nonprofit, provided a $20,000 grant for the Women’s Crisis Center to build on-site housing and a yard for the animals.

Crews will build Barking Tales Resort at the Maysville location, but it will serve all Women’s Crisis Center facilities.

Nicole Forsyth, president and CEO of RedRover, said on-site housing for pets at shelters helps survivors feel reassured that their pets are protected.

“Sadly, many domestic violence victims stay in abusive homes because they are afraid to leave their pets,” Forsyth said in a statement. “Their pets are often also victims of abuse, suffering from injuries and neglect.

Barking Tales Resort will include 20 kennels and green space for exercise and activities.

Building a kennel has been the goal of Director Melissa Greenwell for several years. She said Barking Tales Resort will save the agency money because it won’t have to pay to board pets anymore. The kennel will also help break down a barrier for survivors of domestic violence as they enter the shelter.

“Separating a family from their pets, when they have already experienced so much trauma in their lives, can have so many adverse effects on the family unit,” Greenwell said. “This grant will help us to alleviate that added stress.”

Officials will break ground on the Women’s Crisis Center Barking Tales Resort at 8 a.m. on July 1.

If you are a survivor of domestic violence and need resources, Women's Crisis Center can be reached at these 24-hour numbers:

Northern Kentucky: 1-800-928-3335

Maysville: 1-800-928-6708