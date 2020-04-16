Water rescue underway for person who fell into Ohio River near Markland Dam

Gallatin County deputies and firefighters spent Thursday afternoon attempting to retrieve a person who had fallen off a boat and into the Ohio River near the Markland Dam.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the incident was first reported around 10:10 a.m.

Information about the person's identity and the status of the rescue effort was not immediately publicized.

Boone County deputies confirmed their office had dispatched a water rescue team to help Gallatin County responders at the scene.