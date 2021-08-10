Tri-State nurses pushing back against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Tri-State nurses will protest Tuesday evening against mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers outside of St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Northern Kentucky.

Many local hospitals, including St. Elizabeth, are requiring their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 in order to keep patients, visitors and other staff memebrs safe, but protest organizers said they want to choose whether or not to be vaccinated with an "unapproved vaccine."

"Why are we rushing this?" Taylor Benner, one nurse, said. "Why all of sudden did every hospital in the Tri-State mandate this all in one day? It's just, it's scary..."

"We love our jobs," Seneca Sheldon, RN, said. "We love caring for our patients that's why we're fighting so hard for it."

Some of those involved with the protest are also asking for alternatives to the vaccine, and they would also like to know if they still need to get vaccinated if they already have COVID-19 antibodies.

The protest is scheduled to go from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday outside of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood.