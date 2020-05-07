This mom is proud she won't see her daughter this Mother's Day

Most moms might be upset to not see their child on Mother's Day this year, but this mom said she is proud not to see her daughter this time.

"I'm just over the moon proud of her," said Michelle Allis of her daughter Mary.

The reason Michelle is so proud of Mary is Mary is a nurse who will be working Sunday at St. Elizabeth Hospital. And Michelle knows how taxing being a nurse is, because she's one at St. Elizabeth as well.

Michelle manages the endoscopy teams at all the St. Elizabeth hospitals, and Mary works a floor away on the infectious disease response team. It's not unusual for the mother and daughter to get lunch together when they are working.

Mary said it's great to have family so close to help support and guide her, especially during the pandemic, when so many patients she treats don't have that luxury.

"It's strange being [patients'] support system, along with being their caretaker," Mary said. "It's not like we weren't before, but at least before, if visitors wanted to come, they could. Now that's not even an option no matter how sick they are. It's emotionally hard. I have cried a lot ... "

So while most people will be finding ways to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday from a safe distance, Michelle will be supporting Mary in her choice to help others.

"For her to want to step out like that, and put herself at risk, and care for people because she feels that there is a need there," Michelle said, "it's an overwhelming thought to have a child who wants to give back like that."