Small town protesters in NKY hope for big results

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Several hundred protesters marched the streets of a small town Monday night – pushing for change in rural communities.

“Black people, white people has to come together to make that change," protester Robert Myrick said. "We need everyone to come together to make that change."

It’s a message the protesters hope is received loud and clear.

“To see the crowds come and support not only myself, but try to make a change,” he said. “Try to make a change. You’re here for a reason.”

Myrick said he went out Monday night to start a conversation.

“Some people don’t know what to say, or how to explain it,” Myrick said. “They need a voice. Fortunately, today, I was that voice for everyone."

Several hundred protesters marched nearly two miles down 2nd Street to the Mason County Justice Building – chanting slogans like "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter."

“I’m louder than most of the crowd,” protester Tyra Wells said. “I enjoy doing it. I’m out here protesting because black lives do matter. It’s been long, too long for us to see justice. I hope before I die that I do see justice.”

Desarae Perry brought her young daughter, Desire, along on the march, saying it is an opportunity to learn and grow.

“They have questions,” Perry said. “My daughter has questions. I want to answer that. To see something so good and so peaceful going on. For her to be able to participate, it means a lot.”

Near the steps of the courthouse, the crowd chanted Breonna Taylor’s name.

“This is a start,” Myrick said. “You have to start somewhere.”

The group is hopeful a normally quiet town will be changed by the noise of Monday's protest.

